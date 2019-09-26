20 children receive shopping spree from HPD and Academy Sports and Outdoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You can just imagine what a shopping spree means to a child.

Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with the Huntsville Police Department to do that for twenty local children. Each child was paired with a first responder to shop for clothes, shoes, and more. It's part of what's called National Night Out.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity for the police officers to establish those relationships with people in the community to let them know they are here to serve and to protect and that you can have a strong relationship with law enforcement," said Clarissa Tibbs, counselor and career coach with the launch program.

"Oh I think they enjoy giving back and seeing the smiles on their faces as they're helping the kids shop, it's great," said Patrick Kelley, store director.

National Night Out is an annual campaign designed to build relationships between first responders and the community.