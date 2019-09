× 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 72 EB

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An 18-wheeler overturned into a ditch Thursday morning while eastbound on Highway 72.

The truck was on its side around 8 a.m. just east of Gurley.

The driver was not seriously injured. Crews are working to move the truck’s load into a new truck. Traffic is not expected to be impacted.