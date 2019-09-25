When to plant your fall and winter vegetable garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The last of summer is hanging on with hot temperatures and little rain, but the days of summer vegetables in your garden are probably long past. But if you're hoping to plant some fresh vegetables for the fall and winter, like lettuce, broccoli, cabbage, and other greens, now is the time to do it.

Small starts of broccoli, cauliflower, or Brussels sprouts are perfect to plant in late September or early October; it gives them enough time to grow and set roots for the winter.

Lettuce and kale are also good to start from plants, but you can sew more seeds in weekly succession to have fresh plants throughout the fall and winter.

If you like onions, October and November are the best times to plant onion sets.

Most fall vegetables prefer cooler temperatures rather than hot, so keep an eye out for the cooler weather coming in and get your fall gardens going.

