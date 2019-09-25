Tyler Mann Player of the Week: JPII’s Sean Zerkle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JPII is coming off a close win over North Jackson and one of the guys who led the Falcons to that victory was Sean Zerkle.

Zerkle caught 9 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns, plus adding an interception on defense getting it done on both sides of the ball earning him week four's Player of the Week."

WHNT News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire surprised him with the award.

"I feel like I played good," said Zerkle. "I've got one of the best quarterbacks in the state throwing me the ball. I mean I'm set up for success with those guys around me."

"He's been the player we thought he was every week," said Coach David Lloyd. "He's really developed as a team leader for us this year, which has been outstanding to have him on both sides of the football. As a receiver, we knew what his talent level was we knew that he could go get the job done. He's very confident in his ability to make the plays he's also very confident in his teammates. He's a fiery competitor. When things aren't going our way as a team he's not shy about coming to the sidelines and going 'Coach get me the ball we've gotta get something going' and when he tells us that I just keep my mouth shut and I listen to him and we get him the football. When one of your playmakers and one of your leaders is doing stuff like that the other guys feed off that energy. He's able to keep our team up, especially if things aren't going well he's able to remind these guys 'look it's just one play. Play the next one, that's the most important play. We've still got a shot at this thing we're never out until the game's over,' and he's done a great job of being that guy for us."