Power restored in City of Madison following outage

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says they have power has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area.

Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

According to the report, the outage was caused by a leaking cylinder on a piece of electrical equipment.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A power outage impacting up to 1300 people is being reported by Huntsville Utilities.

Huntsville Ultitlies reports that the outage is from Capshaw Rd south to Gillespie Rd and from Old Railroad Bed Rd east to Hughes Rd.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

