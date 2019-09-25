× Morgan County inmate found unresponsive, died in the hospital

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Morgan County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed a male prisoner was found unresponsive in the medical unit. Jail personnel performed life-saving measures before he was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital but he died at the hospital.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn was called to the scene along with commanders from the MCSO.

The inmate has not been identified at this time

