× Man charged with armed robberies in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Huntsville man is facing charges for multiple armed robberies in Athens and Limestone County.

Tony Deshawn Lamar, 24, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of first-degree robbery.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Lamar is a suspect in armed robberies at Dollar General stores on Highway 99 Sept. 15 and on Highway 72 Sept. 24. He’s also a suspect in a robbery at the Mapco on South Jefferson Street.

An Athens police sergeant spotted a vehicle possibly connected to the robberies Tuesday night and was able to get information on it before the driver eluded him, authorities said. The info was relayed to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Lamar at his work Wednesday morning and took him to the Limestone County Jail. His bond had not been set as of Wednesday evening.