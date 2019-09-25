Local bands gather for annual March on Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Bob Jones High School hosted its annual March on Madison exhibition Tuesday night with local marching bands.

Schools that participated included James Clemens, Huntsville, John Paul II, Madison Academy, Madison County, Ardmore, Bob Jones and Discovery Middle.

"It's kind of a pseudo competition. We hire judges so this is kind of early on in the season so they can make adjustments before the big competitions really take off," said Bob Jones Band Booster President Jack Lyons. "It's just a great opportunity to have the bands come out and play and the community come out and watch us."

Event organizers added it was a great way to showcase the talent of local high school musicians.