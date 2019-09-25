Limestone County License Commissioner retires after 30 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Greg Tucker, Limestone County's License Commissioner, is retiring after 30 years.

Colleagues, family and friends gathered at the county courthouse annex building to celebrate the occasion.

Tucker has served five consecutive terms, two of which he ran unopposed.

Though he's retiring, he plans to keep busy.

"Now its a new chapter and I'm kind of hoping that we can continue to take some of the things that we've built on and still be involved statewide, and with other county offices," said Tucker. "I hope to do some training and teaching."

Tucker said he wanted to give someone else the opportunity to be in his office.

He looks forward to serving the community in new ways and dedicating more time to his family, as he just welcomed a new grandchild Monday.