× Huntsville Botanical Gardens offers free admission to diaper donors Sept. 25

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bring a box of diapers and/or wipes to the Huntsville Botanical Garden to get free admission.

In honor of Diaper Need Awareness Week and the Great Diaper Drive, the Huntsville Botanical Gardens is offering free admission on September 25th to diaper donors.

Organizers ask you to bring wipes and/or diapers to help a family in need.

The giveback day runs from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A diaper is a powerful thing, they keep a baby healthy, get parents back to work and prevent child abuse.

WHNT News 19 is partnering with Rocket City Mom, iHeartMedia Huntsville, the Food Bank of North Alabama and Walmart to make sure every family in the Tennessee Valley has access to the disposable diapers they need.