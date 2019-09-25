× HOTC Dog Fair Saturday on Monte Sano Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy Saturday with free dog-friendly and kid-friendly fun on Monte Sano Mountain.

The Huntsville Obedience Training Club to host the 17th annual HOTC Dog Fair on Saturday, September 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The dog fair provides various demonstrations and hands-on activities for dog owners and their doggy companions.

The fair also gives local shelters and rescue groups the opportunity to showcase their dogs in need of a ‘forever’ home. Vendors’ booths will have dog-related items for sale and there will be prize giveaways.

Dogs will also have the chance to strut their stuff during the two K9 Escapades sessions. Dogs will be judged based on tricks, best costume, prettiest/most handsome, and My dog looks like.

All performances, demonstrations and public-participation activities are free except for the Microchipping Clinic. However, Monte Sano does charge a parking fee of $10.

Tshirts will be available for $14.

More information.