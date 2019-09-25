Hazelwood’s Mrs. Boling-Davis wins $319 for her classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - This Town Creek teacher holds her students accountable to ensure success!

Mrs. Boling-Davis teaches 3rd grade at Hazelwood Elementary in Town Creek.

The principal describes Mrs. Boling-Davis as very involved with her students work.

“She is very explicit with her students. She is very interactive with her students," said Principal Patrick Mullins.

He says she teaches her students to her best ability.

“She walks around making sure they are doing things correctly and if they are not, she fixes that so they can learn the best that they can. She doesn’t have a clue what’s going on and I can’t wait to see her reaction.” Said Mullins.

Mrs. Boling-Davis was very surprised.

“Oh my goodness, I don’t know what I was thinking. I was like who is this guy with Mr. Mullins?” said Boling-Davis.

Mrs. Boling-Davis knows somebody was watching her.

“I love this class, they are eager to learn and ready for the 3rd grade," said Boling-Davis.

Mrs. Boling-Davis has a great message for her students.

“To have great study skills they have to be accountable for studying and whatever I teach they are studying at home," said Mrs. Boling-Davis.

