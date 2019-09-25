× Dangers to students with smartphone apps to be addressed at Florence High School

FLORENCE, Ala. – For parents, we like to trust our kids to do the right things and make the right decisions. But with technology staring into their eyes on every turn, kids and parents face a lot of dangers.

Florence City Schools is offering parents some help in a meeting Thursday night. It stems from what is seen inside the walls of the Lauderdale County Courthouse; kids getting over their heads with mobile devices.

“Keeping pace with, this is the newest app, and this is what is going on with this, can be quite a daunting task,” stated Casey Reed who oversees student safety for the school system.

Putting technology in the hands of our children creates an ever-present danger. The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office is readying itself to open the eyes of parents when it comes to smartphone apps.

“ADA Hamilton is really trying to highlight the ones that they have had the most number of issues with, and that we know that there are actively people seeking to gain access to our children,” said Reed.

What are the latest apps your children are using? Is it really a game, or a means to access a technological backdoor? Whether it’s intentional or not, your kids could be putting themselves at risk.

“They take something that may have been harmless and fun in the beginning and make it something that can be malicious or dangerous to students,” Reed explained.

Smartphone Safety, a presentation in the Florence High School Auditorium Thursday night at 6 p.m., and must attend for parents. It’s open to all parents of students in the Florence school district.