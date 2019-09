× Child hit by vehicle in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A 13-year-old was taken to Huntsville Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The teen was hit near Prospect Drive around 4:15 p.m., a Decatur city spokeswoman said. The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, she said.

The child was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.