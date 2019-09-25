× Body found at Big Spring Park in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating after a body was found in Big Spring Park Wednesday morning around 3:00 a.m.

Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirms that a 59-year-old homeless man, in a wheelchair, was pulled out of the water. According to reports, an overnight hospital spotted the submerged body and called it in.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play and say there were alcohol containers that may have been a factor.

The coroner will be examining the body.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene working to gather more information.