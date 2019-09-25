Body found at Big Spring Park in Huntsville

Posted 5:06 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02AM, September 25, 2019

HPD at Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating after a body was found in Big Spring Park Wednesday morning around 3:00 a.m.

Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirms that a 59-year-old homeless man, in a wheelchair, was pulled out of the water. According to reports, an overnight hospital spotted the submerged body and called it in.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play and say there were alcohol containers that may have been a factor.

The coroner will be examining the body.

WHNT News 19 is on the scene working to gather more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.