Area farmer says dry spell is affecting some crops

ELKMONT, Ala. - Farmer Jesse Hobbs said the recent drought sent one of his crops down a fast track to maturity.

"You can still see some of the green spots around the edge, still a few leaves," explained Hobbs. "As a whole, this field could be harvested in the next day or so."

That's not a good thing.

This soybean crop was supposed to be green for at least another month.

As a result, many of the soybean pods are yielding one bean versus three.

"We've got a lot of juvenile growth in the top where the lack of moisture here at the end didn't help finish up that crop because its just like a tree, it starts at the bottom and works its way to the top."

To make up for a potential loss on the crops, Hobbs said he's staying on top of other things he has planted.

"I'm hoping the cotton, which is a very drought hearty crop will be able to pick up that slack," Hobbs said. "That's why we try to have more than one crop growing on our farm."

Hobbs' farm currently plants seven different crops. The farmer said as far as consumer effects, there probably won't be much change in price for soy-based products.

"I don't think you'll really see the ripple effect," Hobbs explained. "This year, the biggest crop I think that was hit in the lower 48 was corn."

He said consumers may see an increase in corn costs in the new year.

In agriculture, Hobbs believes, weather can either be a farmer's biggest help or greatest enemy.

"We just have to hope for the best."