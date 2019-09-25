× Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry’s South Africa tour

(CNN) — Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their son Archie to his first official engagement on Wednesday — a meeting with Nobel laureate and retired Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Marking his South African debut, four-month-old Archie met the beloved 87-year-old statesman when the family visited his legacy foundation in Cape Town.

The Sussexes are midway through a 10-day trip to southern Africa on behalf of the UK government.

Footage posted to the official Sussex Royal Instagram account first revealed the much-anticipated moment — to the delight of royal fans around the world.

Baby Archie could be seen being cradled by his mother Meghan as the family of three walked down a corridor to meet Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

Beaming from ear to ear, Meghan cooed “here we go” at the bouncing baby boy in her arms while proud father Harry looked on in delight.

Harry then started making sounds as the family continued on to the meeting, prompting a squeal of amusement from his young son.

Once welcomes were taken care of, the group went inside and sat down on sofas surrounding a coffee table laden with an impressive display of snacks.

The group shared a laugh over the number of cameras clamoring to get shots of the young royal. Harry quipped that “he is used to it already,” according to the UK’s PA Media news agency.

“He’s an old soul,” Meghan said of four-month-old Archie.

Tutu-Gxashe joked, “You like the ladies,” to the baby, adding: “He’s going to be a ladies’ man.”

During the meeting — which lasted roughly half an hour — PA Media also reported that Tutu said he was “thrilled” by the “rare privilege and honor” of meeting the young British royals.

Wednesday’s meeting was not the first time Prince Harry has met the 87-year-old retired archbishop.

In 2015, he presented the South African statesman with the Insignia of an Honorary member of the Order of the Companions of Honour on behalf of the Queen, recognizing his services to UK communities and International Peace and Reconciliation.

Tutu, the first black archbishop of Cape Town, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid.

Following the meeting, the couple’s official Instagram account shared several photos from the engagement with a message from Meghan and Harry saying, “Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up to wellwishers at other engagements earlier this week about parenting Archie.

On Tuesday afternoon, Meghan and Harry marked Heritage Day, a public holiday which celebrates South Africa’s diversity of cultural traditions and beliefs, with a tour of the Bo-Kaap neighborhood in Cape Town.

While there, they visited the home of Shaamila Samoodien for tea.

Samoodien’s sister, 61-year-old Nazli Edross-Fakier, told CNN that Meghan said that “Archie is the most calm, beautiful, easy baby.”

Edross-Fakier added that the new mother also told her that “he travels well (and) slept most of the time on her chest.

“And then daddy said, ‘He’s come alive, he’s shouting and screaming and carrying on,'” Edross-Fakier said.

A royal source told CNN ahead of the tour that the Sussexes were hoping to include their son “at some point” but had been unable to say exactly when, as his age made a public appearance difficult to schedule.

Archie is thought to be youngest royal to go on an official tour, taking the title from his cousin Prince George who traveled with his parents to Australia in 2014 when he was just eight months old.