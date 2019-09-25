Alabama’s rank on list of states that are best and worst for teachers

A new study reveals the best and worst places to be an educator.

According to wallethub.com, North Dakota comes in first place for teachers. It’s followed by New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, and Connecticut.

The study examined 23 categories including teacher starting salaries and teacher income growth, teacher friendliness, enrollment growth, quality of school systems, public school spending, teacher safety, average commute time, and more.

Alabama takes the 38th spot nationally but ranks 28th in opportunity and competition.

Alabama also falls to the 41st spot for academia and work environments.

Arizona came in at the bottom of the list, with New Hampshire, Hawaii, Louisiana, West Virginia, and New Mexico following.

