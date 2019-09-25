7 arrested during Lawrence County burglary investigation that included shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Seven people are facing charges in connection with a burglary at the Mt. Hope Dollar General store earlier this week, and authorities said four of those people were involved in another burglary where one may have shot at a Moulton police officer.

The burglary happened around 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the store on Highway 24.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Dameion Scales, 27, of Decatur; Ashley Chaney, 21, of Decatur, John York, 27, of Cullman; Michael Atchley, 42, of Huntsville; Kathy Gregorio, 48, of Sebree, Ky.; Emily Rose Crawford, 22, of Tafford; and Harry Boughter, 40, of Iverness, Fla.

All are charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft except Atchley, who was charged with drug possession and tampering with evidence. Scales and Boughter also were charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

According to the sheriff’s office, Boughter, York, Crawford and Gregorio also were involved in a burglary and shooting incident later Monday at a house on Pinhook Road.

Moulton police said Monday that they had arrested four people for a burglary at a house, and that one of the people involved fired a shot at a Moulton police officer during an ensuing chase.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said they charged Crawford and York with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree receiving stolen property for a stolen pickup truck from Decatur they were using. York also was charged with meth possession. Boughter and Gregorio, who McWhorter said were standing on the side of the road when police arrived to the burglary call, did not have any charges related to that burglary as of Wednesday midday.

McWhorter said there were no charges yet for the shooting, and they were investigating whether the shot was fired at an officer or if the gun discharged as it was thrown on the ground during the pursuit from the home.

Investigators are also working with Cullman County authorities, because items found in the pickup truck had been traced back to that area, McWhorter said.