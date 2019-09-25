× 6th Annual Crush Wine & Food Festival happening September 25-29

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Wine and food lovers rejoice! The annual Crush Wine and Food Festival is back in Huntsville.

The Champagne Kickoff party starts Wednesday, September 25, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m at the Westin. A laid back evening with the industry’s best chefs, winemakers, chocolatiers and leaders that make this festival happen! Meet and mingle with the makers in an intimate setting while sipping on Mumm’s Champagne, specialty Tito’s drinks and heavy apps!

Thursday will be the Wine and Whiskey Dinner Pairings event at Purveyor from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Johnny Dolan, a Huntsville native and executive chef at Lion’s Share in San Diego together with our very own Chef Rene, executive chef at Purveyor, will be preparing a three-course winemaker and distiller dinner to remember!

The Whiskey and Wild Game experience takes place Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park. The high-end festival will feature scotch, bourbon, whiskey and wild game tastings. Chef Johnny Dolan along with Chef Rene Boyzo will partner to bring you an unforgettable experience.

Saturday is the Signature Crush Wine Festival at Big Spring Park with over 150 wines to enjoy. The festival starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. All wine sales proceeds benefit the Huntsville Hospital Foundations – Crush Parkinson’s Fund.

The event wraps up Sunday with a Champagne Brunch at the AC Hotel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or for tickets, visit the Crush Wine and Food Festival website.