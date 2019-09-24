× Wreck backs up traffic on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck on Interstate 565 backed up traffic in both directions Tuesday evening.

The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Huntsville International Airport.

Huntsville police said multiple vehicles were involved, and drivers should expect delays in the area. As of 5:30 p.m., westbound traffic was backed up almost to Research Park Boulevard.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said crews took one person from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. Another couple on the scene with bumps and bruises refused treatment, he said.