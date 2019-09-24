× This ‘discovery’ room shows parents how to look for drugs in their child’s room

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you suspect your child is using or hiding drugs, Not One More Alabama (NOMA) urges you to be proactive and look for telltale signs in ordinary things.

NOMA focuses on supporting and educating families that are struggling with drug addiction. Thanks to a donation from Leadership Huntsville, the organization is able to provide parents with an important resource to help fight the battle against drug abuse.

NOMA’s Discovery Room is designed to look like a regular teenager’s room. The education trailer gives parents an opportunity to learn where a child or teen could potentially hide drugs in plain sight.

“What Not One More Alabama is trying to do, what we’re trying to tell you is go in your kid’s room and look. I didn’t,” said NOMA board member Sally Barton.

The Discovery Room was dedicated to the memory of Barton’s son, Jay Barton. Jay lost his life to addiction in 2016.

“Our son died of a drug overdose three years ago, and there were countless times when I knew Jay was using,” Barton said. “Was I afraid to go into his room? Yes. What I’ve learned in the last three years, fear can eat you up. I’m just telling you, you don’t want to be in my shoes.”

Barton decided to use her grief to assist other parents worried about drug abuse in their home.

“All of this is a way to raise awareness. I think God has sent me and our family to set an example. I don’t think there’s any question in my whole life that God has helped us get through this nightmare, Barton said.”

For more information on the Discovery Room or to request the room for an event, visit Not One More Alabama’s website. You can watch a complete tour of the education trailer below.

At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 26, WHNT News 19 will present a Taking Action Event, “Opioids, From the Cradle to the Grave.”