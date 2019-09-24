× Rogers High School student killed in morning wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Rogers High School student died Tuesday morning in a wreck in northern Lauderdale County.

The 17-year-old girl was killed around 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 144 and 25, when her car was hit by a pickup truck, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.

Rogers High School’s Principal Jamie Burks said extra counselors and representatives from local churches were at the school Tuesday for students.