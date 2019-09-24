× National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 24th

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they either miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

Tuesday, September 24th marks National Voter Registration Day. It’s a day dedicated to making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote

In Alabama, residents can easily register to vote or update their registration information online. To submit an application to register to vote, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must live in the State of Alabama.

You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.

You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.

You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

Mailing in your voter registration form is also an option. To request an application, you may complete an online request or call the Voter Hotline at 1-800-274-8683.

Your County Board of Registrars will mail you a voter identification card upon determining that you are eligible to vote in your county. The voter identification card will provide you the name and address of your voting place as well as a listing of the various districts in which you live.