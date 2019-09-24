Muscle Shoals May Break September Records

Muscle Shoals has had a very hot September, and it will likely end up being a record breaking month.

Looks like your latest such stretch in a calendar year as well (hottest stretch so late). This would be the 1st time you’d registered 90s for the entirety of September, should the forecast verify… — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 24, 2019

The streak of 25 days at or above 90° is the latest longest streak on record, and the average high for the month has been a sweltering 95°. If our forecast holds true through the end of the month, this would be the first time Muscle Shoals has recorded 90° or above every day in the month of September.

It’s not looking like a cool down is coming anytime soon either. Details on the forecast on the weather discussion.

