Muscle Shoals May Break September Records

Muscle Shoals has had a very hot September, and it will likely end up being a record breaking month.

The streak of 25 days at or above 90° is the latest longest streak on record, and the average high for the month has been a sweltering 95°. If our forecast holds true through the end of the month, this would be the first time Muscle Shoals has recorded 90° or above every day in the month of September.

It’s not looking like a cool down is coming anytime soon either. Details on the forecast on the weather discussion. 

