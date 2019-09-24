× Motorcycle chase ends in Etowah County drug arrest

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities say they have arrested a Boaz man carrying meth, cash, and marijuana in Etowah County.

Officials arrested and charged Justin Scott Mansel, 38, with Drug Trafficking, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. On September 19th, deputies attempted to stop Mansel on his red motorcycle in Attalla.

Officials say Mansel failed to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase northbound on I-59. Mansel eventually stopped the motorcycle and fled on foot before he was arrested, according to the report.

According to officials, Mansel had approximately 334 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $2,041 in U.S. currency, a quantity of marijuana, digital scales, and a glass pipe.

Mansel was given a $100,000 cash bond and a $2,000 property bond.

Officials say Mansel is currently being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond.

Mansel was out on bond for drug trafficking when arrested, according to the report.

Officials say this investigation is still ongoing.