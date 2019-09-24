Madison resident wins big as contestant on The Price is Right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - One Madison resident is excited to finally share her win on a popular CBS game show.

Nancy Harkey was on The Price is Right four weeks ago. The episode aired this morning at ten as part of The Price is Right's 48th season.

Nancy's family and friends had a viewing party on Monday night.

Nancy was called down to Contestant's Row and made it on stage to snag a hug from host Drew Carey.

"But I feel like I'm a star and I'm a winner and I was a winner and I represented Huntsville, Alabama and Madison, Alabama," said Nancy.

Nancy's friends and family celebrated her as she won the game Swap Meet, got to spin the wheel, and make it to the final showcase.

She said making it on the show has always been on her bucket list. She said she will be back out next year to be on Let's Make a Deal.