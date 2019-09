× Madison PD looking for gray truck involved in construction site thefts

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police need help identifying and locating this gray truck.

According to police, the truck has been seen in the vicinity of thefts in Madison area construction sites.

If you have information contact Detective Wilkerson at 256-722-7190.

