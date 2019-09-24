Limestone County student receives Ag Foundation Scholarship

Posted 12:44 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, September 24, 2019

From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Black and Federation North Area Vice President Rex Vaughn.(Alabama Farmers Federation)

ATHENS, Ala. – A north Alabama student received an impressive scholarship.

Jasey Black of Limestone County received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and Limestone County Farmers Federation.

Jasey is a sophomore from Athens and is studying agricultural communications at Auburn University.

Black was recognized at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Scholarship Reception at the Ham Wilson Livestock Arena in Auburn Monday, September 23rd.

Congrats, Jasey!

