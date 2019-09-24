Limestone corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

Posted 4:27 pm, September 24, 2019

(Photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone Correctional Facility officer was arrested Tuesday for trying to sneak drugs and synthetic urine into the prison, state officials said.

Travis Wales, 39, tried to enter the prison with a Subutex pill, a bag of methamphetamine and a bottle of a synthetic urine substitute, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. A canine detection unit found the items on Wales, they said.

Wales was booked into the Limestone County Jail on two counts of drug possession and promoting prison contraband.

He had been employed with  the department since 2007, officials said. He resigned when he was arrested.

