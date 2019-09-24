× It’s pumpkin picking season at Tate Farms in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Time to put down the pool floats and pick up the pumpkins!

The pick-your-own pumpkin patch with over 80 acres of pumpkins is back in business for the 24th year at Tate Farms. The farm grows standard orange jack-o-lanterns as well as mini, giant, and specialty pumpkins.

This all-day fall family fun destination opened on September 23rd will be open until October 31st. Tate farms is open Monday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission is $12 for ages 2 and up.

Admission at Tate Farms includes a hayride to the field, photo opportunities, pedal cart track, jumping pillows, barnyard playground, corn cribs, farm animals you can pet, hay maze and 2 corn trains.

Pumpkins, face painting, store items, food, produce will be available for purchase.

There is an on-site bakery with daily made treats, Caramel apples, pies, cookies, pumpkin slushies and more. For more information, click here.