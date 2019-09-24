From 1999 to 2017, more than 700,000 people have died from a drug overdose.

Around 68% of the more than 70,200 drug overdose deaths in 2017 involved an opioid.

In 2017, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids (including prescription opioids and illegal opioids like heroin and illicitly manufactured fentanyl) was 6 times higher than in 1999.

On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Those statistics come directly from the Centers for Disease Control website…and the Tennessee Valley isn’t immune to the impact of the opioid epidemic.

It’s left scars and worse for good people, many of whom have had bad luck with an injury.

For those facing addiction, resources seem scarce and there’s no way out. WHNT News 19 is taking action to help get you in contact with people who can help! Doctors, counselors and recovery program employees will answer your questions when you call our action line. They’ll staff the phone bank to answer questions you may have including but not limited to: “How do we know?” “Where can we turn?” “We’re desperate! What now?”

In addition to the taking action phone bank, please join us at 6:30 p.m. where we’ll take a look at the impact opioids have had on our community. We’ve seen that not even newborn babies are safe from the impact.

We sought out leaders in the justice system looking to curb the sale of deadly drugs, and we got answers from doctors who are at the forefront of safely managing a patient’s pain.

Hope and knowledge are vital in times like this, and we’ll have stories and resources that will help to provide those important elements.

Join us Thursday, September 26, 2019 for Opioids, From the Cradle to the Grave: A Taking Action Event.