× Former state senator pleads guilty to theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Former state senator Zeb Little is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to stealing from clients.

Cullman attorney Zeb Little, 51, pleaded guilty Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court to two counts of felony theft and agreed to pay back more than $74,000 in restitution, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors said Little was settling personal injury cases for his clients and instead of paying their medical bills from the settlement amount, he was pocketing the money for himself. He was indicted in February and charged with another count of theft last week.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Little served three terms as a Democrat in the Alabama Senate’s 4th District from 1998-2010. He served about half of his time in office as Senate Majority Leader.