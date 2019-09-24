Alabama Hispanic Association using month of heritage celebration to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - September 15 - October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month and the Alabama Hispanic Association is using the celebration as an opportunity to help more people.

The non-profit is entirely run by volunteers and their goal is to foster the welfare of the Hispanic community.

They provide educational programs, identify services and resources available in the community, and facilitate access to these services.

"Because when there is education, when there is knowledge there is progress. And our belief in the Alabama Hispanic Association is to prepare the kids starting from kindergarten and give them the basics very strong those kids are not going to drop out from school," says Hilda Mary Esguerra.

Another part of their mission is to promote cultural awareness and bridge the gap between the Hispanic community and the community-at-large.

On Saturday, October 5th they are hosting a Hispanic Festival at Big Spring Park (East Side) from 3:00-8:00 p.m. There will be music, food, and folkloric dances as well as entertainment for the kids.

The organization always welcomes new volunteers as well as donations to help them reach more people. For more information on how to volunteer with the Alabama Hispanic Association or if you know someone who is need of their services head to their Facebook page, send an email to alabamahispanicassociation@gmail.com, or call (256) 457-9754 for more information.