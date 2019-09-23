× Wounded Warrior softball team plays this weekend in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – America’s amputee softball team will step onto the diamond this weekend in Madison.

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team will play two games on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Madison Academy on Slaughter Road.

The first game against Madison Academy takes place at 10 a.m. The second game versus Redstone Arsenal takes place at 12:30 p.m.

The charity softball team was founded in 2010 and is made up of veteran and active-duty military members who travel to play able-bodied teams in celebrity and exhibition games. The team’s goal is to inspire and educate, while at the same time enhancing the health of the players on the team.

Admission to the event is free. There also will be food trucks, inflatables, games and live music between games.