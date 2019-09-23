× ‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice, chili and leaf-bagging…it’s Fall!

It’s officially fall, y’all!

The autumnal equinox began on September 23th (Monday) at 2:50 a.m. Central.

This is the mid-point between the longest and shortest days of the year.

It’s the moment when the sun is directly over the equator and the earth gets nearly the same amount of daylight and darkness.

Even though fall is here, it still may feel summer-like for a little longer.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, much of the US will have warmer-than-normal temperatures for part of the fall.