MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Old Moulton Road near the Mud Tavern Fire Department.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn confirmed that the person died. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.

