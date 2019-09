BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz Police advised drivers to avoid Highway 431 Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, an 18-wheeler overturned on the highway at Henderson Road.

Initially, the highway was completely closed.

One northbound lane was reopened by 6:44 a.m.

Amazingly, Boaz Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler, which was hauling scrap metal, was uninjured.

One southbound lane was open by 7:55 a.m.