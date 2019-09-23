× Man arrested for shooting at Moulton police officer

MOULTON, Ala. – A man who stole shotguns from a home around midday Monday fired a shot at an officer during a pursuit, police said.

Moulton police said they arrested a total of four people for a burglary at a home on Pinhook Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police said two men and two women were involved in the burglary, and that two went into the home and took two shotguns while the other two stood outside.

Police were able to arrest three of the suspects quickly but said the fourth ran. During the chase, the man fired one shot at police, they said.

Officers found the man a couple of hours after the robbery and said they also found the two guns. He also had meth, they said.

The suspects’ names and charges had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Smith said they placed Lawrence County High, Moulton Middle and Moulton Elementary, the Lawrence County Center of Technology and the Judy Jester Learning Center on a secure perimeter from about 12:15-1:15 p.m.