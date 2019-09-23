Madison County school board begins superintendent interviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala - This week, county school leaders began interviewing their finalists for the superintendent's job.

Five men are up for the job. Allen Perkins, the board's only finalist from Madison County went first. Perkins had an hour and a half to make his case to lead the county school system and its over 19,000 students.

"Tell us your pivotal belief in public education and why you're interested in being our superintendent," Madison County school board member Shere Rucker asked.

"My life was supposed to be a life of learning all that I can learn and then serving as many people as I can possibly serve," Perkins said.

The school board is seeking a replacement after former superintendent Matt Massey resigned in July.

"Because of the different positions I've been in at our district, to see exactly what our district has the capability of becoming," Perkins said.

Near the end of his 90-minute interview, Perkins was given two impromptu questions from the board, including his thoughts on a possible mill tax increase, similar to what recently passed in Madison city.

"If we don't put before our people what our needs are in clear, transparent tones, they'll never ever agree to it," Perkins said.

The board will now hear from Greg DeJarnett, Tim Guinn from Russellville, AJ Buckner from Jackson County, and Edward Willis from Morgan County.

The interviews are open to the public. DeJarnett's interview begins on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, it's Tim Guinn from Russellville's turn.

The board will finish its interviews next Tuesday.