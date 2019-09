LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said a duck boat was stolen Thursday night.

According to a tweet, the 2016 16-foot Edge duck boat with a 50-horsepower Mercury motor was stolen from a home in the 27000-block of Henderson Road.

Anyone with information on the boat’s location should contact Investigator Durden at (256) 232-0111 or cdurden@limestonesheriff.com.

