Liberty Middle School looks for community help after vandalism

MADISON, Ala. -- Liberty Middle School is asking for the community's help to pick up the pieces after a vandalism incident on the school grounds.

Rocks thrown at the Liberty Lions' concession stand on September 14 broke a window. Principal Shannon Brown says this incident isn't the first time this year's that vandals have damaged school property.

"We've had it happen a couple times this year... some here just recently," says Brown. He says the whole situation is disappointing and with each incident, comes more money, which adds up.

"It's unfortunate... whether it's at Liberty Middle School or anywhere else, it's against the law," says Brown. "That's not what we need here in Madison, that's not what we're about."

The school plans on boarding up the window until it gets fixed. Brown says because there are no home football games coming up soon, students won't be affected by the closed concession stand.

Plans are in the words to catch any future trouble-makers looking to do damage on school property. "We are in the process now of adding some more cameras closer to keep an honest person honest and try to deter things like this from happening in the future," says Brown.

Now, the Lions need help from their school family. They are looking for someone within the LMS family to come out and get estimates on the repairs. If you are interested in helping out the school, you can contact them at (256) 430-0001.