HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy a great day of golf while helping The CARE Center raise money to empower our neighbors in southeastern Madison County through education, employment, crisis and recovery support.

The 17th Annual “I Golf Because I CARE” Tournament is October 4th at the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove Golf Course.

All proceeds will directly benefit The CARE Center’s mission to share the love and hope of Christ through its ministry initiatives and outreaches.

You can register here.