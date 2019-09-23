× Huntsville ranked 11th best place to live in America

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – U.S. News and World Report ranked Huntsville #11 in a list of the 125 Best Places to Live in America.

U.S. News assessed the 125 most populated metropolitan areas to find the best places to live.

The cities that made the list were evaluated on the following criteria:

Desirability Huntsville ranked 5.4 Value Huntsville ranked 8.8 Job Market Huntsville ranked 7.3 Quality of Life Huntsville ranked 6.6 Net Migration Huntsville ranked 7.0

Huntsville ranked 7.1 overall.

The report found Huntsville to have a higher average salary than the rest of the country and also an unemployment rate 0.4% lower than the national average.

Top 20 rankings of 125 Best Places to Live in America:

Austin, TX Denver, CO Colorado Springs, CO Fayetteville, AR Des Moines, IA Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN San Francisco, CA Portland, OR Seattle, WA Raleigh & Durham, NC Huntsville, AL Madison, WI Grand Rapids, MI San Jose, CA Nashville, TN Asheville, NC Boise, ID Sarasota, FL Washington, DC Charlotte, NC