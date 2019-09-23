Huntsville High School nurse helps save baby’s life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville High School nurse helped save the life of a baby having a seizure last Tuesday.

According to a media release from Huntsville City Schools, nurse Jessica Hipp was leaving at the end of the school day when a father said he needed help with his child.

Hipp and Assistant Principal Jo Stafford were able to provide medical help to the child who appeared to be having a seizure.

The child was rushed to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Jessica Hipp and Jo Stafford were presented with a resolution at Thursday’s Board of Education Meeting for their efforts in helping the child.

The resolution states that “Their life saving actions bring great credit and honor to Huntsville City Schools, Huntsville High School and themselves. We are grateful for their actions.”

Jessica Hipp credits her training for being able to respond to the situation quickly.

“One of the things they teach in nursing school are your ABCs, so you check a person’s airway, their breathing, and their circulation,” said Hipp.

Andrea Penn, Huntsville City Schools Health Services Coordinator said she was not only “very proud of what Jessica did, but for what all of our nurses do on a daily basis.”