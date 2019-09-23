× Dry as a Bone: no drought relief in sight

Showers did develop Monday: whether you saw one or not! (WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar)

Assuming Huntsville gets 0.12” of rainfall or less through next Monday (which is a reasonable possibility and the projection from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center), this September will go down as the seventh-driest on record. If it doesn’t rain at all at Huntsville International (where the records are kept), it will be the fourth-driest September on record.

Remember February? Huntsville International recorded 13.63” of rain for the wettest February on record by far. In the Spring we somewhat expected this to end up as one of the wettest years on record; because of four unusually dry months in a row, we would end up as the 37th-wettest on record if we have ‘average’ rainfall for the rest of the year.

So what’s the outlook?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issued a seasonal outlook through the end of the year last week suggesting drier-than-average weather and a continuation/expansion of the drought over Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

