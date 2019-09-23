× Decatur playground fire upgraded to arson

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Fire Department is upgrading a playground fire to arson.

Decatur Fire contacted WHNT News 19 on Monday saying they have upgraded the fire to arson and are in the process of getting video evidence that shows the fire was intentionally set.

Authorities say the playground on Clarkview Street at a new Head Start building was set on fire Saturday, September 14.

Lieutenant Stacy Rose with the Decatur Fire Department says after the initial call was made, firefighters from Station 5 responded to the scene and put the fire out. “They put some water on it, and then they put a little bit of foam on it too as the base of that playground was made from recycled rubber tires so that also added to the fire itself, but they were able to put that out,” says Lt. Rose.

Lt. Rose says the department knows the fire started underneath the playground equipment.

If you have any information about the fire, call the Decatur Fire Marshal’s Office at (256) 341-4864.

