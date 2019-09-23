× Cape Cod releases limited edition chips to support Breast Cancer Awareness month

Time to snack for a great cause!

Cape Cod Potato Chips released limited-edition Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Potato Chips in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month for October.

The company plans to donate 5% of proceeds, 12 cents of every purchase, to benefit cancer research.

The brand is partnering with Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a New England-based comprehensive cancer treatment and research facility.

The limited-batch flavor features tangy red wine vinegar and savory pink Himalayan salt for a unique combo.