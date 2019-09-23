Cape Cod releases limited edition chips to support Breast Cancer Awareness month

Posted 11:18 am, September 23, 2019, by

Time to snack for a great cause!

Cape Cod Potato Chips released limited-edition Pink Himalayan Salt & Red Wine Potato Chips in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month for October.

The company plans to donate 5% of proceeds, 12 cents of every purchase, to benefit cancer research.

The brand is partnering with Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a New England-based comprehensive cancer treatment and research facility.

The limited-batch flavor features tangy red wine vinegar and savory pink Himalayan salt for a unique combo.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.