Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar makes Huntsville Debut

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nice buns is one reason to head over to Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar.

The Denver-based burger brand is opening a location in Huntsville on Monday, September 23rd! Sources say they put the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar will be located at 2317 Memorial Parkway and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“Bringing Bad Daddy’s to the state of Alabama is a huge accomplishment for us, and we are thrilled to open our doors to the Huntsville community. We have hired an incredible team of 100 and they are all looking forward to serving Bad Daddy’s insanely delicious, award-winning burgers to everyone in the area. We can’t wait to become an integral part of the community,” said CEO Boyd Hoback.

This will be the first Bad Daddy’s in Alabama and 37th system-wide, with other locations throughout Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information about Bad Daddy’s, click here.

Bad Daddy’s is having their Grand Opening with a ceremonial burger cutting of a 15-pound burger hosted by the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m.