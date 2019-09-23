× Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old boy

MADISON, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The Madison Police Department is asking for help finding Dalson Brantley and describe him as being white, 5’7″ tall, weighing 135 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. A photo of the teen was not provided.

Dalson was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with blue athletic shorts, and carrying a backpack with red trim.

If anyone has any information or sees Dalson Brantley please call (256)722-7190.